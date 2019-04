Great Rivers Choral Society: Disney Concert

Saturday, April 27, 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Sunday, April 28, 3 pm to 5 pm

Godfrey First United Methodist Church

1100 Airport Rd.

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-3624

The Great Rivers Choral Society presents a Disney Concert! Enjoy this free concert on Saturday, April 27, 2019, or on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

For more information, call (618) 798-1492.

Free admission.