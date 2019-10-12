Great Rivers Choral Society Fall Concert
Evangelical United Church of Christ 1212 W Homer M Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Photo by Chase C. Kohler.
The Great Rivers Choral Society rehearses at Evangelical Church in Godfrey.
FREE CONCERT: The Great Rivers Choral Society presents "A Colloquium of One: Listen," celebrating emotion through song. Featuring music of Joseph Martin, Stephen Sondheim, Lennon/McCartney and more. A freewill offering will be collected.
