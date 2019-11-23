Great Rivers Choral Society presents 3rd Annual Dueling Pianos

× Expand Great River Choral Society 501.c.3 organization Great Rivers Choral Society Dueling Pianos

A fun night with piano maestros Charlie Brockus and Ian Taul host a fund raiser for the Great Rivers Choral Society. Tickets are $20 per person with appetizers included. Cash bar. Doors open 6:30 pm. Call 618-292-4742 or 618-467-2544 for tickets