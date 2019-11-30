Great Train Expo

Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 am to 4 pm

Gateway Convention Center

One Gateway Dr.

Collinsville, IL 62234

(800) 289-2388

Don't miss the nation's only coast-to-coast model train show!

Marvel at the more than 300 tables of trains and accessories for sale, 50+ exhibitors from across the country, enormous operating exhibits and fun activities for kids, including a riding train!

*Please be aware that onsite admission is CASH only* Admission is $11 for Saturday and Sunday, $10 for Sunday and kids under 11 years of age are free.