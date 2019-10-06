Greater Alton Concert: Ambassadors of Harmony

Sunday, Oct. 6, 3 pm to 6 pm

Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Rd.

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 468-3270

The Ambassadors of Harmony (AOH) is a 130+ member men's barbershop chorus. The chorus won International Championship gold medals in 2004, 2009, 2012 and are the current reigning champions, having won the contest in July 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The group is directed by International Quartet Champions Dr. Jim Henry, bass, and Johnny Moroni, baritone. Founding director, noted arranger and mathematician Dr. David Wright, is now the AOH assistant director. Tickets are available online or at the Alton Visitors Center. Adult tickets in advance are $25, at the door $30 and student tickets are $10.