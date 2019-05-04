Greater Alton Concert Association: The Lesters and The Chosen Ones

Saturday, May 4, 7 pm to 10 pm

Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Rd.

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 468-4222

Join us for an evening of fun, laughter, music and memories spanning the last 75 years. With video images enhancing the patriotic, American classic and gospel music, come join us as we "Celebrate America-Family Style."

This performance includes a special salute to veterans. There is something for everyone.

For more information, (618) 468-4222.