Greater Alton Concert: Dean Christopher

Sunday, Nov. 17, 3 pm

Hatheway Cultural Center at the Lewis & Clark College

5800 Godfrey Rd.

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 468-3270

Dean Christopher got his start in his hometown of St. Louis with an act consisting of singing, comedy and impressions of personalities and singers.

His musical preference has always been the type of music performers such as the Rat Pack, Bobby Darin and Nat King Cole had been doing in Vegas.

While continuing to work on stage, film, television and radio, Dean has developed a show paying tribute to the classic Las Vegas from when the Rat Pack ruled.

Tickets are available online or at the Alton Visitors Center. Admission for adults is $25 in advance or $27 at the door, and children 12 and under $10.