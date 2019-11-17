Greater Alton Concert: Dean Christopher

Google Calendar - Greater Alton Concert: Dean Christopher - 2019-11-17 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Greater Alton Concert: Dean Christopher - 2019-11-17 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Greater Alton Concert: Dean Christopher - 2019-11-17 15:00:00 iCalendar - Greater Alton Concert: Dean Christopher - 2019-11-17 15:00:00

Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Greater Alton Concert: Dean Christopher

Sunday, Nov. 17, 3 pm

Hatheway Cultural Center at the Lewis & Clark College

5800 Godfrey Rd.

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 468-3270

Dean Christopher got his start in his hometown of St. Louis with an act consisting of singing, comedy and impressions of personalities and singers.

His musical preference has always been the type of music performers such as the Rat Pack, Bobby Darin and Nat King Cole had been doing in Vegas. 

While continuing to work on stage, film, television and radio, Dean has developed a show paying tribute to the classic Las Vegas from when the Rat Pack ruled.

Tickets are available online or at the Alton Visitors Center. Admission for adults is $25 in advance or $27 at the door, and children 12 and under $10.

Info

Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Greater Alton Concert: Dean Christopher - 2019-11-17 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Greater Alton Concert: Dean Christopher - 2019-11-17 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Greater Alton Concert: Dean Christopher - 2019-11-17 15:00:00 iCalendar - Greater Alton Concert: Dean Christopher - 2019-11-17 15:00:00