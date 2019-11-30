× Expand Alton Main Street Green Gift Bazaar

Celebrate Small Business Saturday by gathering with your friends and family in Downtown Alton at The Post Commons!. Alton Main Street is teaming up with the Sierra Club to continue the tradition of “going green” - don’t miss this special occasion to share the historic downtown shopping & dining experience with your loved ones this holiday season. This unique, eco-friendly holiday market is the only one of its kind in the St. Louis area!

The 17th annual Green Gift Bazaar, featuring dozens of eco-artisans and green vendors, will be held on Saturday, November 30th, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the The Post Commons, located in downtown Alton at 300 Alby Street. At the event shoppers will be able to shop local and keep their money “home for the holidays”. Why go through the hassle of Black Friday or risk impersonal customer service of Cyber Monday? Instead, make this season’s gift giving a fun adventure by shopping with friendly local artists and independent businesses in your hometown historic district.