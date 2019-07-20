Greg Warren, one of today’s leading comedians, is coming to the Wildey Theatre to tape a Comedy Special of his stand-up. Catch Greg Warren performing LIVE on July 20 for two shows at 7pm & 9:15! Join us at the Wildey Theatre as the hilarious Greg Warren returns to the Wildey for a night of history in the making, with the taping of his 2nd comedy special.

All seats general admission. We ask that you be 16 or older to attend.

