Greg Warren

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Greg Warren, one of today’s leading comedians, is coming to the Wildey Theatre to tape a Comedy Special of his stand-up. Catch Greg Warren performing LIVE on July 20 for two shows at 7pm & 9:15! Join us at the Wildey Theatre as the hilarious Greg Warren returns to the Wildey for a night of history in the making, with the taping of his 2nd comedy special.

All seats general admission. We ask that you be 16 or older to attend.

For more information please call or visit our website.

