Grief Support - Calvary Cares

Marc Lane Grief Support

From His Heart" is a weekly support group for those grieving the death of a loved one. For over 20 years Calvary members and our community have come together for a biblical search of God's comfort and healing to the brokenhearted. Joyce Rogers, Michael Card, Ruth Graham and dozens of others have joined together to bring a brand new series of videos, to share their walk of healing, their journey of grief with you. Call us at 465.HELP (4357) for more information about one of our weekly groups.

Wednesdays @ 5:00 pm & Thursdays @ 2:00 pm

Location: White frame community building - 1426 Washington, Alton (Washington Ave @ Brown St)

FREE one-on-one grief counseling is also available to our weekly group members.

