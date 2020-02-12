× Expand Hospice of Southern Illinois • www.hospice.org • 618-235-1703 No-Cost, Grief Support Group in Edwardsville

No-Cost, Grief Support Group in Edwardsville that meets the 2nd Wednesday of the month.

Hospice of Southern Illinois’ support groups are a safe and inviting atmosphere to speak with our counseling staff to find help and healing for the loss of a loved one.

The mission of Hospice of Southern Illinois is to enhance the quality of life for individuals and their loved ones touched by terminal illness.

