Grief Support Group

St. John's United Methodist Church 7372 Marine Road, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

No-Cost, Grief Support Group in Edwardsville that meets the 2nd Wednesday of the month.

Hospice of Southern Illinois’ support groups are a safe and inviting atmosphere to speak with our counseling staff to find help and healing for the loss of a loved one.

The mission of Hospice of Southern Illinois is to enhance the quality of life for individuals and their loved ones touched by terminal illness.

www.hospice.org • 618-235-1703

St. John's United Methodist Church 7372 Marine Road, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Counseling & Support Groups, Senior Citizens
618-235-1703
