Groundhog Day at the Visitor Center
Alton Visitor Center 200 Piasa St., Alton, Illinois 62002
Groundhog Day at the Visitor Center
Saturday, February 2, 9 am
Alton Visitor Center
200 Piasa St.
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-6676
Who wants to know what the next six weeks of weather will be like? Murray the Groundhog will make an appearance at the Alton Visitor Center Saturday, Feb. 2 at 9 a.m., for the fourth annual Groundhog Day Celebration! Come see what Murray predicts while enjoying coffee and cookies.
Info
Alton Visitor Center 200 Piasa St., Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Leisure & Recreation