Groundhog Day at the Visitor Center

Google Calendar - Groundhog Day at the Visitor Center - 2019-02-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Groundhog Day at the Visitor Center - 2019-02-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Groundhog Day at the Visitor Center - 2019-02-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - Groundhog Day at the Visitor Center - 2019-02-02 09:00:00

Alton Visitor Center 200 Piasa St., Alton, Illinois 62002

Groundhog Day at the Visitor Center

Saturday, February 2, 9 am

Alton Visitor Center

200 Piasa St.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 465-6676

Who wants to know what the next six weeks of weather will be like? Murray the Groundhog will make an appearance at the Alton Visitor Center Saturday, Feb. 2 at 9 a.m., for the fourth annual Groundhog Day Celebration! Come see what Murray predicts while enjoying coffee and cookies.

Info
Alton Visitor Center 200 Piasa St., Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Leisure & Recreation
Google Calendar - Groundhog Day at the Visitor Center - 2019-02-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Groundhog Day at the Visitor Center - 2019-02-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Groundhog Day at the Visitor Center - 2019-02-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - Groundhog Day at the Visitor Center - 2019-02-02 09:00:00