Groundhog Day at the Visitor Center

Saturday, February 2, 9 am

Alton Visitor Center

200 Piasa St.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 465-6676

Who wants to know what the next six weeks of weather will be like? Murray the Groundhog will make an appearance at the Alton Visitor Center Saturday, Feb. 2 at 9 a.m., for the fourth annual Groundhog Day Celebration! Come see what Murray predicts while enjoying coffee and cookies.