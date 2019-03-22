Grow Native! Layered Landscapes Workshop Brings Thomas Rainer to Edwardsville March 22

Learn from noted landscape architect Thomas Rainer, soil health expert Doug Peterson, and four local landscape professionals about the many benefits to creating biodiverse landscapes, integrating structural diversity, and understanding soil health in this native landscape design workshop.

Edwardsville, IL (February 14, 2019) — Native plant enthusiasts, home gardeners, landowners, stormwater engineers, and landscape, land care and wildlife professionals are invited to a Grow Native! Workshop Native by Design: Layered Landscapes on Friday, March 22 from 7:30 a.m.-noon to learn first-hand about creating biodiverse landscapes and understanding soil health. The workshop is supported by Silver Sponsor Chris Carl, founder of Studio Land Arts.

This event will feature prominent landscape architect Thomas Rainer, co-author of Planting in a Post-Wild World. Traveling from Virginia, Rainer will present on rebuilding abundance in our designed landscapes. Biodiversity matters now more than ever, and this talk will explain the connection between ecology and horticulture in intentionally designed and managed plant communities.

Also featured is regional soil health specialist Doug Peterson with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for Missouri and Iowa. Peterson will speak on the importance of soil health and how it impacts virtually all natural resource processes, bringing his eye-opening demonstrations as a visual representation of how different practices can help or hurt your soil.

In addition, local landscape professionals Chris Carl, Susan Helm, Gabe Presley, and Scott Moss from Illinois and Missouri will present on layered landscape projects in the bi-state area, sharing design, implementation, and management aspects of the projects.

“Lewis and Clark Community College is pleased to be the host of this much anticipated educational event,” said Nate Keener, L&C Director of Sustainability and Grow Native! program committee member. “The lineup of knowledgeable speakers will be beneficial for all who attend.”

Registration to the event includes breakfast.

CEUs will be available for Landscape Architects and Illinois Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists.

When: Friday, March 22, 2019, 7:30 a.m.- noon

Where: LeClaire Room at Lewis and Clark Community College, NO Nelson Campus, 600 Troy Rd., Edwardsville, IL 62025

Registration: $30, includes breakfast

Grow Native! is a 19-year-old native plant marketing and education program serving the lower Midwest. Grow Native! is administratively housed by the nonprofit Missouri Prairie Foundation.

For more information about this workshop, the Grow Native! program, or the Missouri Prairie Foundation, call (636) 303-7418 or send a message to grownative@moprairie.org.