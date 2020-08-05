Grow Solar Metro East – Free Virtual Solar Power Hour with MREA 8/5

× Expand Midwest Renewable Energy Association Grow Solar Metro East

Are you interested in going solar? Start by attending a virtual Solar Power Hour. Our free virtual information session teaches you the basics of solar, its financial implications for your property, and how the Grow Solar Metro East program works. Then, get a free, no obligation site assessment from our competitively-selected installer, StraightUp Solar.

Grow Solar Metro East is back in 2020! Offered by the Lewis & Clark Community College, Glen Carbon Cool Cities Committee, Sierra Club, Godfrey Climate Protection and Energy Efficiency Committee, and the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, we invite home and commercial property owners throughout Calhoun County, Madison County, St. Clair County, and Monroe County, Illinois to participate in this program to help pool their buying power to secure significant discounts that make installing solar more affordable. The program builds on previous years of successful programs that helped over 160 local property owners go solar.