OSF HEALTHCARE SANT ANTHONY’S HEALTH CENTER HOSTING A LUNCH AND LEARN WITH DR. EMI ADEKOYA ON PROSTATE HEALTH

Guidelines for Screening-Prostate Gland Enlargement: When to Take Action

Contact: Tina Zumwalt – Community Relations Coordinator – 618-463-5394

(Alton, IL | December 3, 2018) – As men age, many experience the condition of an enlarged prostate which can cause uncomfortable and painful symptoms but there are options for relief.

OSF Saint Anthony’s is presenting a free Lunch & Learn with Urologist Dr. Eminajulo Adekoya, from noon-1 p.m., Thursday, December 6th, in the Perpetual Help Center on the first floor of OSF Saint Anthony’s, 1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton. A free box lunch and beverage will be provided.

Dr. Adekoya will discuss newer Prostate Cancer Screening Guidelines and Options for Men with an Enlarged Prostate. An enlarged prostate gland can cause bladder and urinary tract or kidney problems. Men don’t have to suffer. There is helpful treatment available.

To learn more about Dr. Adekoya, or to register for the Lunch and Learn, please visit our website osfsaintanthonys.org.