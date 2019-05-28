Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish"
Glazebrook Building 2356 State Street, Alton, Illinois
Gypsy Caravan located at Glazebrook building will hold a thrift shopping event to benefit "Make a Wish". Sue Mueller will manage the event along with volunteers.
There are 3 rooms for a variety of items from household, children's clothing, jewelry, brick a brac, books, dining room table and chairs, glassware, garden tools and much more.
We appreciate Norma Glazebrook and the community support that has made this first sale possible.
Info
Glazebrook Building 2356 State Street, Alton, Illinois View Map
Benefit, Garage Sale, Shopping