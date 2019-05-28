Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish"

Gypsy Caravan located at Glazebrook building will hold a thrift shopping event to benefit "Make a Wish". Sue Mueller will manage the event along with volunteers.

There are 3 rooms for a variety of items from household, children's clothing, jewelry, brick a brac, books, dining room table and chairs, glassware, garden tools and much more.

We appreciate Norma Glazebrook and the community support that has made this first sale possible.