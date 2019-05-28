Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish"

to Google Calendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-05-28 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-05-28 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-05-28 09:00:00 iCalendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-05-28 09:00:00

Glazebrook Building 2356 State Street, Alton, Illinois

Gypsy Caravan located at Glazebrook building will hold a thrift shopping event to benefit "Make a Wish". Sue Mueller will manage the event along with volunteers.

There are 3 rooms for a variety of items from household, children's clothing, jewelry, brick a brac, books, dining room table and chairs, glassware, garden tools and much more.

We appreciate Norma Glazebrook and the community support that has made this first sale possible.

Info

Glazebrook Building 2356 State Street, Alton, Illinois View Map
Benefit, Garage Sale, Shopping
to Google Calendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-05-28 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-05-28 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-05-28 09:00:00 iCalendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-05-28 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-05-29 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-05-29 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-05-29 09:00:00 iCalendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-05-29 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-05-30 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-05-30 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-05-30 09:00:00 iCalendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-05-30 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-05-31 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-05-31 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-05-31 09:00:00 iCalendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-05-31 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 iCalendar - Gypsy Caravan to benefit "Make a Wish" - 2019-06-01 09:00:00