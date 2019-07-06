Gypsy Caravan Sale
Glazebrook Building 2356 State Street, Alton, Illinois
Thrift shopping event to benefit "Make a Wish" (Gypsy Caravan).
Three large rooms with a variety of new items including furniture, household items, clothing, brick a brac, coffee table books, glassware, Mexico decorative, costume jewelry, florals, etc.
For more information or to inquire about donating to the cause, please contact Sue at 618-581-6220.
