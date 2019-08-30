Gypsy - Live & Back (Special Olympics Fundraiser)

GYPSY, the classic rock and original jam band is live and back. This will be a full blown concert to help raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Illinois. James Walsh and company plays all the classic hits such as Gypsy Queen, Dead and Gone, Antithesis plus a few rare and tasty musical treats. This is sure to be very special shows for all in attendance and to help with a great cause. WELCOME BY J.F. ELECTRIC