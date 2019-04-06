Habitat for Humanity Accepting Applications

Local Habitat for Humanity Hosting Four Orientation Meetings

The local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity is excited about the four upcoming orientation meetings. Attending one of these meetings begins the process of selecting a partner family for the next Habitat home in the Alton area.

The four orientation meetings will be held Tuesday, March 26 at 6:00pm in the Riverbender Community Center at 200 West 3rd Street in Alton; Wednesday, March 27 at 6:00pm in the Oakwood Community Center at 849 Oakwood in Alton; Sunday, March 31 at 4:00pm in Upper Alton Baptist Church at 2726 College in Alton; and Saturday, April 6 at 10:00am in the Alton Firehouse #1 at 333 East 20th Street in Alton.

Interested families need only attend one of these meetings. Every orientation meeting is free, open to the public, and will last approximately one hour. During each orientation, interested families will hear a presentation about Habitat and learn about the requirements for becoming a Habitat homeowner. Applications, along with a listing of required documents, will also be distributed during the meeting.

Applications are evaluated for three criteria: need for adequate housing, ability to pay, and willingness to partner with Habitat.

Volunteers and partner families build Habitat houses along with contractors, often using donated supplies. Habitat then sells the homes to the partner family without interest.

Alton is a chapter of the Lewis & Clark Affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International.

For additional information contact the Alton chapter at (314) 467-8879.