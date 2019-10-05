Hakuna Matata: Fall Foliage Cruise

Oct. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 & 27, 3 pm to 4 pm

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

Cruise the river, learn its history, and view its geographical features during a Fall Color River Cruise from Alton featuring the Hakuna Matata, a 49-passenger all weather tour boat. The first level of the boat is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open air patio offering 360 degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs. Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor. For more information, call (618) 786-7678. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $9 for children.