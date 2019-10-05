Hakuna Matata: Fall Foliage Sunset Cruise

Oct. 5, 12 & 26, 4 pm to 6 pm

Oct. 19, 4:15 pm to 6:15 pm

Grafton Harbor

2-15 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

Fall Foliage Sunset Cruises along the Palisading Bluffs of the Mighty Mississippi Bluffs is a truly breathtaking experience! Whether you choose to sip on wine, bring a picnic lunch or just enjoy the view, our crew will be sure that your experience is wonderful!!

Boarding, which is at Grafton Harbor, begins 30 minutes prior to the cruise. For more information or to make reservations, call (618) 786-7678. Admission is $29 per person.