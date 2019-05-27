Hakuna Matata: Memorial Day Cruise

Monday, May 27, 2 pm to 3 pm

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

Have the day off tomorrow? How about a boat ride? ALL ABOARD!! Cruise majestic, palisading bluffs, 2 mighty rivers with an exciting, fun-loving crew that offers a fun Tiki Bar with tropical cocktails for the adults and kiddy cocktails for the kids!

But that's not all! We will be sharing a few of our stories along the way too! Sit back and relax as we point out Mile Marker 0 of the Illinois River and tell you a few tales of our wonderful rivers and their communities!

The Hakuna Matata is a 49-passenger all weather tour boat. The first level of the boat is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open air patio offering 360 degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs. Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor.

Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information.

Admission for Adults $18, Children 4-7 years old $9 and Children 3 and under $4.50.