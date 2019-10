Halloween Festival in Jerseyville

Saturday, Oct. 26, 10:30 am to 1 pm

Jerseyville Public Library

105 Liberty St.

Jerseyville, IL 62052

(618) 498-3312

Jerseyville Halloween Festival will take place on Oct. 26, starting at Jerseyville Public Library. There will be costume judging for prizes, trick-or-treating to State Street merchants, carnival games, hayrides and so much more!