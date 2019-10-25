Halloween Trivia Night

The Friends of Valley View Cemetery (FOVVC) is having a Halloween themed Trivia Night on Saturday, October 25, 2019. Games will start at 7:00 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30). There will be Prizes for the best table decorations and for the best costume!

The Trivia night will be held at Tri – Township Park Community Center, 410 Wickcliffe Street, Troy, IL. Cost is $25 per person with a maximum of 10 people per table. Save when you purchase a table prior to the event. Purchase a full table by October 5, for only $225 or from October 6 -23 a full table can be purchased for $240. Soda and popcorn will be provided, and you may bring beverages of your choice.

Reservations can be made through Facebook: Friends of Valley View Cemetery or by email at friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com.

Get your tickets early as tables are limited.

You can join the Friends of Valley View Cemetery by sending your name, address email, phone number and a minimum donation of $10.00 to the following address: Friends of Valley View Cemetery, P.O. 744, Edwardsville Illinois, 62025

Contact FOVVC at email: friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com or send a message through the Facebook page, Friends of Valley View Cemetery. You may also contact Jeanne Carter, President of FOVVC at 618-980-9095.