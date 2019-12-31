Happy New Year Concert
Nazarene Community Theater 400 North Central Avenue, Roxana, Illinois 62084
HAPPY NEW YEAR CONCERT
“New Horizon” “Brenda Denney”
From Lebanon, MO From Berryville, AR
www.newhorizongospel.org www.brendadenney.com
TUESDAY DECEMBER 31, 2019 @ 8 PM
NAZARENE COMMUNITY THEATRE
400 N. Central Ave. (Highway 111)
Roxana, IL
For more information Please call 618-254-4026
Or Sheron Cadle 618-616-2815 or email stcadle1@aol.com
Please bring a dozen or 2 of your favorite cookies to share
Love offering will be taken.
Suggested Donation $7.00 or more per person
PLEASE GIVE GENEROUSLY
SCHEDULE OF FUTURE CONCERTS
NO JANUARY 2020 CONCERT
_____________________________________________________________________________
FEBRUARY 2020 TBA
______________________________________________________
SATURDAY MARCH 21, 2020 @ 7 PM
“BAMA BLU-GRACE” BLUEGRASS GOSPEL
From Logan, Alabama www.bamablu-grace.com
_____________________________________________________________________________
SATURDAY APRIL 18, 2020 @ 7 PM
GOSPEL 4 REUNION
MORE DETAILS TO WILL FOLLOW
_____________________________________________________
All concerts are subject to change
An offering will be taken. This is our only means of
Support for the concerts. Suggested Donation $7.00 or more PP
Please give generously WE NEED SPONSORS
If you would like to be a sponsor of these concerts please contact me
At stcadle1@aol.com or call 618-616-2815 (Sheron)