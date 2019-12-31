HAPPY NEW YEAR CONCERT

“New Horizon” “Brenda Denney”

From Lebanon, MO From Berryville, AR

www.newhorizongospel.org www.brendadenney.com

TUESDAY DECEMBER 31, 2019 @ 8 PM

NAZARENE COMMUNITY THEATRE

400 N. Central Ave. (Highway 111)

Roxana, IL

For more information Please call 618-254-4026

Or Sheron Cadle 618-616-2815 or email stcadle1@aol.com

Please bring a dozen or 2 of your favorite cookies to share

Love offering will be taken.

Suggested Donation $7.00 or more per person

PLEASE GIVE GENEROUSLY

SCHEDULE OF FUTURE CONCERTS

NO JANUARY 2020 CONCERT

_____________________________________________________________________________

FEBRUARY 2020 TBA

______________________________________________________

SATURDAY MARCH 21, 2020 @ 7 PM

“BAMA BLU-GRACE” BLUEGRASS GOSPEL

From Logan, Alabama www.bamablu-grace.com

_____________________________________________________________________________

SATURDAY APRIL 18, 2020 @ 7 PM

GOSPEL 4 REUNION

MORE DETAILS TO WILL FOLLOW

_____________________________________________________

All concerts are subject to change

An offering will be taken. This is our only means of

Support for the concerts. Suggested Donation $7.00 or more PP

Please give generously WE NEED SPONSORS

If you would like to be a sponsor of these concerts please contact me

At stcadle1@aol.com or call 618-616-2815 (Sheron)