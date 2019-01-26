Happy Trails Music and Arts Gathering

Saturday, January 26, 2019

Mineral Springs Mall

301 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 465-3200

Happy Trails Production & Entertainment and Mineral Springs Mall will host the 2nd annual Happy Trails Music Fest, which will feature 11 musical acts from the area. Shop local vendors selling handmade goods while enjoying live music. A portion of the money raised from this fun event will be donated to Oasis Women's Center in Alton. The band lineup includes: Aaron Kamm and the One Drops, Ahna Schoenhoff, Caveofswords, The Mindframes, The Echo Base Quartet, Grand House, Set Break Saras, Lauren Waters, Scott and Mechelle Smith, Joel Elliott, and Autumn Konkol.