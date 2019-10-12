Harry Potter Party

× Expand Director of Wood River Public Library Harry Potter Event Poster

Calling all Wizards & Muggles! Wood River Public Library invites you to come celebrate the magical world of Harry Potter that we all know and love! Get sorted, shop at Ollivanders, grab a Butterbeer from Honeydukes, dine in the Great Hall, play Quidditch, mix potions, and more! This is open for all ages. Costumes are encouraged! This will all take place on Saturday, October 12 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Call the library for more information, 254-4832, or email holly@woodriverlibrary.org. We cannot wait to take the Hogwarts Express to the wizarding world of Harry Potter!