Hartford Craft and Vendor Fair

Hartford, IL ] – [Vickie Hopkins with Party On Broadway & Tina Rose with Tina’s Tinker’s] will present [Hartford’s Community Craft & Vendor Fair ], taking place at [Hartford Community Center, 715 South Delmar, Hartford, IL] on [11/23/19], and featuring [over 50 local artisans and vendors. We hope the community comes to discover the unique show that we have put together.

These nonprofits will be there doing fundraisers: Jr. League of Alton will be selling letters from Santa, Helping Hearts Grow will be doing a bake sale and Texas Roadhouse Peanut Fundraiser with a free appetizer. Hartford Fire Department will be discussing Fire Safety. Wood River Women’s Club will be selling pecans for $12 a bag

[Party On Broadway] is proud to bring [a children’s make n take] to [the Hartford Community Craft and Vendor Fair] for us, this is a new event. Children will have the opportunity to create a free make n take project using old Christmas cards. Children should be old enough to cut designs. Project will involve glue. Depending on the child project will take 5 to 20 minutes.

[Kris Kringle] will be [doing pictures with Santa] Free, use your own phone.

[Coupon Queen Elisha Shelton] will give a [presentation on how you can learn to coupon and make a gift basket or a stocking stuffer.] Gift Certificates to her upcoming coupon class will be available with proceeds being donated to Helping Hearts Grow. 10 am to 10:30 am

There is a parking lot and street parking. There is not an admission charge. [Hours of the event are 9 am to 2pm. Pulled Pork, Pork Nachos, Chili and Chili Dogs will be provided by RJ’s. The wheelchair ramp is located at the front entrance. For the latest information on the event, go to: https://business.facebook.com/events/543090633101141/

[Vickie & Tina are lifelong residents of Hartford. Both are crafters, who ironically do very similar projects. It made perfect sense for us to make sure this event continued. We felt we forsure wanted nonprofits to be a part of the event. It’s important to take care of your community.]