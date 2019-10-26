Hartford Halloween Parade

Hartford Community Gym 507 N Delmar, Hartford, Illinois 62048

Hartford Halloween Parade

Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 pm to 3 pm

Hartford Gym

Arbor St.

Hartford, IL 62048

Hartford’s Annual Halloween parade is sure to be a ghoulish good time! Complete with floats, horses, costume judging and tons of candy, there is something fun for everyone! Fire trucks from local communities will be joining our ghostly friends in the parade route, so be sure not to miss out!

Hartford Community Gym 507 N Delmar, Hartford, Illinois 62048
