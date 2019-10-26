Hartford Halloween Parade
Hartford Community Gym 507 N Delmar, Hartford, Illinois 62048
Hartford Halloween Parade
Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 pm to 3 pm
Hartford Gym
Arbor St.
Hartford, IL 62048
Hartford’s Annual Halloween parade is sure to be a ghoulish good time! Complete with floats, horses, costume judging and tons of candy, there is something fun for everyone! Fire trucks from local communities will be joining our ghostly friends in the parade route, so be sure not to miss out!
Info
Hartford Community Gym 507 N Delmar, Hartford, Illinois 62048 View Map
Halloween, Leisure & Recreation, Parade