Haunted Great Godfrey Maze

Fridays & Saturdays, 7 pm to 10 pm

Friday, Oct. 4 – Saturday, Oct. 26

Robert Glazebrook Community Park

1401 Stamper Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-1483

The beloved Great Godfrey Corn Maze isn’t so sweet after dark! Do you have what it takes to find your way through this creepy corn maze? Enjoy frights and ghoulish sites at the annual Haunted Corn Maze! The additional haunted maze is open Fridays and Saturdays in October. Haunting hours are at nightfall (around 7 p.m.) to 10 p.m.

This maze is designed to SCARE and is not recommended for children under 10 years of age. Regular fees apply. Admission for adults $6, children ages 6 to 11 $4, and children under 5 are free.