Haunted Hunter Mystery Dinner Theater

Friday, Oct. 25, 6:30 pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

The rumor is true! Word on the street? This place is Haunted! That’s right! A ton of famous sleuths, detectives and ghost hunters from around the world will be there to catch a glimpse of our famous, (and elusive), ghost “Billy”, (better known as “Billy, the Spook”).

Gee! If someone gets “whacked”, we’ll have plenty of detectives to solve the crime, won’t we! Everyone plays a part! You could be “Sherlock Homes”, “Miss Garble”, or even “The Hardly Boys”.

Join us for our Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, where you can be the star of the show! Dinner includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, the vegetable of the day, hot buttered rolls, dessert, coffee, tea and water. Additional beverages can be purchased at the Restaurant Service Window.

Tickets can be purchased by calling Arielle at 618-786-2331, ext. 338. Admission is $45 per person and includes dinner, show, tax and gratuity.