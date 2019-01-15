Hayner Public Library Presents Genealogy

The Fountains at Godfrey 1000 Airport Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Beth Phillips of Hayner Public Library will join us at the Fountains at Godfrey to discuss the resources available at the library to help you start your journey of tracing you family lineage. Please feel free to bring any pictures and stories of your family to share with the group.

Info
The Fountains at Godfrey 1000 Airport Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
Community Outreach, Education & Learning, Senior Citizens
618-558-3865
