Head East- 50th Anniversary

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

January 25 & 26, 8 pm to 10 pm

Wildey Theatre

252 W. Main St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 307-1750

Rock returns to the Wildey Theatre in the form of the legendary classic rock band Head East! They're celebrating their 50th anniversary by playing their "Flat as a Pancake" album cover-to-cover in addition to some of their greatest hits and a few surprises. Head East's high energy performance, superb vocals, flashy guitar work and memorable melodies resonate with audiences of all ages. Get your tickets before they sell out! Ticket prices range from $40 to $45.

