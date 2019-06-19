Heads Up! & Grow Your Network

Want your business to be remembered?

If so, join the RBGA this month to guess the names of businesses.

In a team setting, teams will network, laugh, and enjoy the RBGA version of the popular game, Heads up.

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

7:45 a.m.: Breakfast buffet

8:00-9:15 a.m.: Meeting

Best Western Premier, 3559 College Avenue, Alton

$10 includes meal payable at wwww.growthasssociation.com