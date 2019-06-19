Heads Up! & Grow your network
Best Western Premier-Alton 3559 College Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002
Heads Up! & Grow Your Network
Want your business to be remembered?
If so, join the RBGA this month to guess the names of businesses.
In a team setting, teams will network, laugh, and enjoy the RBGA version of the popular game, Heads up.
Wednesday, June 19, 2019
7:45 a.m.: Breakfast buffet
8:00-9:15 a.m.: Meeting
Best Western Premier, 3559 College Avenue, Alton
$10 includes meal payable at wwww.growthasssociation.com
Info
Best Western Premier-Alton 3559 College Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map