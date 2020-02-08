Healing and Meditative Gong Bath Immersion

× Expand Danette Watt Kundalini Gong

Join Kundalini Yoga teacher, Dev Shabad Kaur, in this powerful experience.

After some light seated movement and a mantra meditation, we will lie back and allow ourselves to relax and renew. The Gong is a powerful tool for clearing. The vibrations of the Gong wash over you, stimulating the movement of blockages throughout your physical and energetic bodies.

Feel free to bring any blankets or pillows from home to make yourself completely comfortable. Wear loose comfortable clothing and drink extra water before and after to aide in the powerful clearing effects of the Gong!

Dev Shabad Kaur is a Kundalini Yoga Teacher who specializes in Sound and Vibration using Mantra, the Gong and more.

We expect a crowd for this popular event. Pre-pay to reserve your spot!