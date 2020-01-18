Healing Touch of Reiki

The Yoga Connection (Be Well Now) 221 E. Center Dr. , Alton, Illinois 62002

Reiki is a non-invasive Japanese energy-based healing technique channeled by a practitioner’s touch. It helps the body heal by removing blocks in the body’s energy field, and aligning and balancing the body’s energy centers.

The benefits include feelings of peace, relaxation and an overall sense of well-being. Reiki is beginning to be more recognized as a modality to assist patients; BJC offers it in some hospice care locations.

In this workshop, you’ll learn:

• what Reiki is

• how Reiki can help you

• reactions that may occur from Reiki

David Hickerson, Reiki Master, will

• give a demonstration of Reiki

• guide us in a Reiki meditation.

618-467-8827
