Healthy Cents Workshops
Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
×
Six Mile Regional Library District
Healthy Cents Workshops
5:30 PM
Library Training and Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
Thurs, March 26: Container Gardening
Come Have Fun, Learn, and Sample Healthy Foods
For more information and to register call 452-6238 ext. 730
Info
Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Home & Garden