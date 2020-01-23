Healthy Cents Workshops

Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Healthy Cents Workshops

6-7:30 PMLibrary Training and Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave  

Wed, January 23: Meal Planning to Make Life Simpler

Wed, February 27: Healthy Snacks You Can Afford Come Have Fun, Learn, and Sample Healthy FoodsFor more information and to register call 452-6238 ext. 730

2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
6184526238
