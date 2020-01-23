Healthy Cents Workshops
Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Healthy Cents Workshops
Healthy Cents Workshops
6-7:30 PMLibrary Training and Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
Wed, January 23: Meal Planning to Make Life Simpler
Wed, February 27: Healthy Snacks You Can Afford Come Have Fun, Learn, and Sample Healthy FoodsFor more information and to register call 452-6238 ext. 730
Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Education