× Expand smrld Healthy Cents Workshops

Healthy Cents Workshops

6-7:30 PMLibrary Training and Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave

Wed, January 23: Meal Planning to Make Life Simpler

Wed, February 27: Healthy Snacks You Can Afford Come Have Fun, Learn, and Sample Healthy FoodsFor more information and to register call 452-6238 ext. 730