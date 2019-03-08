OSF HEALTHCARE SAINT ANTHONY’S HEALTH CENTER

Healthy Workplace Event Recognizing Illicit Drugs in Today’s Society: A Practical Demonstration

(February 19, 2019| Alton, IL) – A free luncheon and presentation designed specifically for employers, school officials, and health insurance professionals, is scheduled for Friday, March 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Perpetual Help Center Conference Room, 1 Saint Anthony’s Way. A healthy luncheon will be available at 11:30 a.m., with the presentation starting promptly at 11:45 a.m.

K-9 Officer Michael Morelli with the Street Crimes Unit of the Alton Police Department, will provide a hands-on drug recognition learning experience. See what actual illegal drugs look like. Learn how to recognize when these readily available lethal drugs are in your midst. Potential exposures are a real threat to average citizens. Learn how to protect yourself, your workforce, your students, and your families from accidental harm.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons and Public Information Officer/SOR Coordinator Emily Hejna will also share updates on the prevalence of drugs in our community and the importance of working together to combat these challenges. Due to the critical nature of this subject matter, this is a program not to be missed by those invested in our community. All are welcome to attend.

Please register your attendance online by March 4 at osfsaintanthonys.org. For your convenience, Valet Parking is available at the entrance to the adjacent Medical Office Building.

For additional information, please call Felecia Huebener, Physician Liaison at (618) 463-5345, or send an email to: Felecia.J.Huebener@osfhealthcare.org.