A Healthy Workplace Event "Stop the Bleed" presented by OSF HealthCare Disaster Preparedness Team "Stop the Bleed" is a national campaign to address the most common cause of preventable trauma death in the nation: uncontrolled bleeding. Please join Troy Erbentraut, director of OSF HealthCare Preparedness and Response, and his team, OSF EMS Coordinator Dennis Stanford, and our local first responders as they provide you with hands-on experience to help you learn to "Stop the Bleed." Rapid bystander response following an active shooter situation or other traumatic event is critical to saving lives. Anyone can learn how to protect and prepare your business, school or family to deal with the unthinkable by attending this important event. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. with training immediately to follow. The program concludes at 1:00 p.m. Each attendee will receive a free "Stop the Bleed" kit. Please register by February 7 at osfsaintanthonys.org by clicking on Attend a Class or Event. For questions, please contact Felecia Huebener at (618) 463.5345.