The Heart & Soul Annual Gala to benefit Caritas Family Solutions will take place Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the Four Points Sheraton, 319 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights, Ill. 62208. The fundraising event begins at 6:00 p.m. with cocktails and silent auction bidding, followed by a three-course dinner complete with wine service. Tickets are $99 per person. Cocktail attire is requested. Reservations are accepted through January 28 and can be secured online at caritasfamilysolutions.org/gala, or by calling 618-213-8717.

As the largest Caritas fundraiser of the year, the gala supports the agency’s efforts to strengthen well-being in the community with professional social services that empower individuals and families across Southern Illinois to reach their full potential.

Honorary chairs are Bob and Susan Hoff, founders of Fontebella Maternity Home, which merged with Caritas July 1, 2018. Local media professional Steve Jankowski will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Musical entertainment will be provided by Phil Elmore’s Mobile Music Machine.

A new feature of this year’s event is an online preview auction February 1-8, 2019 and all auction bidding during the event will occur electronically through each guest’s smartphone. For more details about the mobile bidding or to register for the preview auction, please visit caritasfamilysolutions.org/gala.

Guests will have the opportunity to mingle with fellow Caritas supporters and take a chance at several raffles. Tickets for the annual trip raffle are $100 each and are limited in quantity. The winning ticket holder will receive one-week vacation accommodations to their choice of the following destinations: Havana, Cuba, Machu Pichu, Peru, Reykjavik, Iceland or Seville, Spain. The winner will also receive $500 in cash. To purchase a raffle ticket, call 618-213-8717.

Event sponsors include Edward Jones, Dave and Jill Wenzel, Cardinal Buick GMC, Donco LLC, Jim’s Formal Wear LLC, Gori Julian & Associates P.C., George A. Paletta Jr. MD MBA of the Orthopedic Center of St. Louis, Sandra Haas and Paul Kersens, Thompson Coburn LLP, Mutual of America and several others. To learn more about our sponsorship opportunities, please visit caritasfamilysolutions.org/gala.

Founded in 1947, Caritas Family Solutions is a charitable organization whose mission is to provide direct services that meet the social and emotional needs of people of all ages. Services include adoption, pregnancy care, foster care, counseling, residential treatment for abused and neglected children, multisystemic therapy for at-risk youth, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities, and assisted living and employment assistance for low-income seniors. Caritas serves more than 4,500 individuals annually across Southern Illinois from offices located in Belleville, Carterville, Mount Vernon, Olney, East Alton, and Effingham. For additional information, visit www.caritasfamilysolutions.org.