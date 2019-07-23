Family Summer Events at The Nature Institute

Outdoor activities for kids and families that get everyone outside to explore the natural world

The Nature Institute

2213 South Levis Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

Contact: Rebecca Steiner, Outreach Coordinator

rsteiner@thenatureinstitute.org

(618) 466-9930

Godfrey, IL, June 24, 2019 --- Summer is upon us, the days are longer, and it’s time to get outside. Join The Nature Institute for a range of outdoor activities this summer that provide unique opportunities to learn, grow, and connect to the great outdoors for the whole family - right here in your community!

FREE

Moonlight Hikes – Discover the sights and sounds of nature at the peak of the full moon. Meet at TNI Talahi Lodge, hike leaves at 8:30 pm. Please register online- 50 people max.

7/16, 8/15, 9/13, 10/13, 11/12, 12/11

Heartland Prairie Walks – Explore the blooming plants of the 60-acre Heartland Prairie, located off of Rt. 140, across from Gordon Moore Park in Alton, IL.

Every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 5:30 pm, walk begins around 6 pm

6/25, 7/9, 7/23, 8/13, 8/27, 9/10, 9/24, 10/8, 10/22

Astronomy Association Meeting – The public is invited to attend the TNI Astronomy Association meeting to observe and record constellations and view astronomical events.

3rd Thursday evening of the month – summer months 8:30 pm at Mississippi Sanctuary

6/20, 7/18, 8/15 (ongoing, check website or FB for times for fall season)

Expert Led Hikes – Monthly hikes led by various experts around our region- check website or FB

FEE BASED

Discovery Day Camp sessions run weekly and there are still spots open in two upcoming camps:

Ages 6-9, Marvelous Mammals, July 8-12, 2019, 8:30 am to 3pm ($200)

Campers learn the remarkable traits and adaptations that make mammals the masters of their environment.

Ages 3-6 (potty trained only), Habitats are Hip, July 22-26, 2019, 8:30 am to noon ($140)

Come think like an animal and discover the critters hiding in plain sight! Find out which species are on the prowl, which are clever in the way they escape, and how all the living things around us are connected.

The Nature Institute is a not-for-profit conservation organization that fosters an awareness and appreciation of the natural world through preservation, restoration, and education. To learn more about TNI and its events visit: www.TheNatureInstitute.org. or Facebook @NatureInstitute