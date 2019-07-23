Heartland Prairie Walks
Heartland Prairie Rt 140 Rt 140, Alton, Illinois 62002
Family Summer Events at The Nature Institute
Outdoor activities for kids and families that get everyone outside to explore the natural world
The Nature Institute
2213 South Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
Contact: Rebecca Steiner, Outreach Coordinator
rsteiner@thenatureinstitute.org
(618) 466-9930
Godfrey, IL, June 24, 2019 --- Summer is upon us, the days are longer, and it’s time to get outside. Join The Nature Institute for a range of outdoor activities this summer that provide unique opportunities to learn, grow, and connect to the great outdoors for the whole family - right here in your community!
FREE
Moonlight Hikes – Discover the sights and sounds of nature at the peak of the full moon. Meet at TNI Talahi Lodge, hike leaves at 8:30 pm. Please register online- 50 people max.
7/16, 8/15, 9/13, 10/13, 11/12, 12/11
Heartland Prairie Walks – Explore the blooming plants of the 60-acre Heartland Prairie, located off of Rt. 140, across from Gordon Moore Park in Alton, IL.
Every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 5:30 pm, walk begins around 6 pm
6/25, 7/9, 7/23, 8/13, 8/27, 9/10, 9/24, 10/8, 10/22
Astronomy Association Meeting – The public is invited to attend the TNI Astronomy Association meeting to observe and record constellations and view astronomical events.
3rd Thursday evening of the month – summer months 8:30 pm at Mississippi Sanctuary
6/20, 7/18, 8/15 (ongoing, check website or FB for times for fall season)
Expert Led Hikes – Monthly hikes led by various experts around our region- check website or FB
FEE BASED
Discovery Day Camp sessions run weekly and there are still spots open in two upcoming camps:
Ages 6-9, Marvelous Mammals, July 8-12, 2019, 8:30 am to 3pm ($200)
Campers learn the remarkable traits and adaptations that make mammals the masters of their environment.
Ages 3-6 (potty trained only), Habitats are Hip, July 22-26, 2019, 8:30 am to noon ($140)
Come think like an animal and discover the critters hiding in plain sight! Find out which species are on the prowl, which are clever in the way they escape, and how all the living things around us are connected.
The Nature Institute is a not-for-profit conservation organization that fosters an awareness and appreciation of the natural world through preservation, restoration, and education. To learn more about TNI and its events visit: www.TheNatureInstitute.org. or Facebook @NatureInstitute