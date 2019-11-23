Heartsfield at Wildey Theatre

Saturday, Nov. 23, 7:30 pm to 10 pm

Wildey Theatre

252 N. Main St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 307-1750

Heartsfield has toured the United States in each decade since the 1970s, having performed over 5,000 shows for millions of fans. Having released 12 albums, sold millions of records, and helped pioneer the Americana-based Southern Rock/ Country Rock music for which they are known, their shows are full of fun, up-tempo, footstompin' music that gets the crowd involved, signing and dancing away! Expect a night of hot pickin', strong vocals, rich harmonies, driving rhythms, great songs, triple lead guitar work from their catalog of hits! Tickets are $30 per person.