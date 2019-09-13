Helping Hearts Grow Community Outreach

Godfrey Walmart 6660 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Helping Hearts Grow, local NFP that assists those facing homelessness and needy is hosting a community outreach night was our goal for the event is to let the community know who we are, what we do, and what they can do to help those facing homelessness and underserved communities.

Godfrey Walmart 6660 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Community Outreach, Meet & Greet, Volunteer Opportunity
