HELPING HEARTS GROW HOSTS COMMUNITY OUTREACH NIGHT

Come learn how YOU can make a difference in our community!

GODFREY, ILLINOIS, September 13 —Helping Hearts Grow (HHG) is hosting a community outreach night Friday September 13th, outside the Walmart in Godfrey, Il from 2 to 5 PM. Learn how we make a difference in the lives of the homeless and underserved populations of our community. HHG collects supplies for distribution to homeless and engages in community enrichment projects.

This is an informational event, and there will be promotional items for purchase. Donations are also welcome. Local performer, Midwest Maui (from Disney’s MOANA), will be appearing from 4 to 5 PM for photos.

HHG was founded by Rachel Porter-Hunter after the community rallied around her and her family as her son was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis Type 2, a brain tumor disease. They were shown compassion, love, and support that helped encourage them to live in the moment a little more and find happiness.

HHG serves the St. Louis metro area. We welcome anyone to come visit us. Individuals or groups who would like more information about our work and what they can do to partner with us to help their communities. Visit facebook.com/helpingheartsgrow for more information.

Helping Hearts Grow is a 501c3 non profit that serves those facing homelessness and experiencing a time of need. They provide food, hygiene items, and clothing through their mobile outreach program. Their focus is providing food and resources to those less fortunate. helpingheartsgrow.org