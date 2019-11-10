Historic Walking Tour of the Mineral Springs Hotel

Sunday, Nov. 10, 1 pm to 4 pm

Mineral Springs Mall

301 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 465-3200

It’s Raining Zen is bringing back the Historic Walking Tours of the incredible Mineral Springs Hotel beginning in June! The tour is a combination of a historic discussion and a paranormal investigation. Dave will share the complete history of the building, as well as how the community and regional haunted history. From the sub-basement slaughterhouse to all the most active areas in the building, including the swimming pools, Pearl's room, the Jasmine Lady staircase, and the areas which are inaccessible to most paranormal groups, this walking tour covers everything you ever wanted to know about the Mineral Springs Hotel. Minimum of 5 guests are required for the tour, so invite your friends! Admission is $25 per person.