Historic Walking Tour of the Mineral Springs Hotel
Mineral Springs Mall 301 East Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
Historic Walking Tour of the Mineral Springs Hotel
Sunday, Nov. 10, 1 pm to 4 pm
Mineral Springs Mall
301 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3200
It’s Raining Zen is bringing back the Historic Walking Tours of the incredible Mineral Springs Hotel beginning in June! The tour is a combination of a historic discussion and a paranormal investigation. Dave will share the complete history of the building, as well as how the community and regional haunted history. From the sub-basement slaughterhouse to all the most active areas in the building, including the swimming pools, Pearl's room, the Jasmine Lady staircase, and the areas which are inaccessible to most paranormal groups, this walking tour covers everything you ever wanted to know about the Mineral Springs Hotel. Minimum of 5 guests are required for the tour, so invite your friends! Admission is $25 per person.