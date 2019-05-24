Hog Wild: Professional Wrestling
Friday, May 24, 7 pm to 10:30 pm
Join Saint Louis Anarchy in a return to Spaulding Hall at the Alton Knights of Columbus for a night of professional wrestling action!
Wrestlers Arik Cannon and Darin Corbin will make their Saint Louis Anarchy return. Also featured: Warhorse Jake Parnell, Aaron Williams, Gary Jay and more. Alton has been the home to professional wrestling with Saint Louis Anarchy for nearly a decade. $1 beer and jello shots plus the best home made pizza you'll ever have! Tickets as low as $15.