Hog Wild: Professional Wrestling

Hog Wild: Professional Wrestling

Friday, May 24, 7 pm to 10:30 pm

Alton Knights of Columbus Hall

402 E. 4th St.

Alton, IL 62002

Join Saint Louis Anarchy in a return to Spaulding Hall at the Alton Knights of Columbus for a night of professional wrestling action! 

Wrestlers Arik Cannon and Darin Corbin will make their Saint Louis Anarchy return. Also featured: Warhorse Jake Parnell, Aaron Williams, Gary Jay and more. Alton has been the home to professional wrestling with Saint Louis Anarchy for nearly a decade.  $1 beer and jello shots plus the best home made pizza you'll ever have!  Tickets as low as $15.

Info

Alton Knights of Columbus 405 East 4th Street, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
