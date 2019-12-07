Holiday Open House

× Expand Photo and decorations by Reneé B. Johnson Fireplace and Mantle at the Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library.

Enjoy the decorations, create family history crafts to take home, and get your copy of the rhyming picture book Alton ABC! Staff members will be available to help you think about ways to connect with your family history during holiday gatherings. The Alton ABC picture book will be available for purchase for $20. Proceeds to benefit the Hayner Public Library District and Alton High School Graphics.