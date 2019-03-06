Holy Family Lenten Fish Fry
Holy Family Church Community Center 2601 Washington, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Join us the Annual Lenten Fish Fry Fridays (and Ash Wednesday)!
Choose from Fried Shrimp, Cod and Walleye Plates. All-You-Can-Eat Walleye is dine in only.
Plates come with the choice of two sides: Mac n Cheese, Fries, Cheese Fries, Green Beans and Slaw. Sides are also available a la carte for purchase.
Pricing: Cod Plate - $8.50; Shrimp Plate - $8.50; Walleye Plate - $7.50; Cod Sandwich - $6; Walleye Sandwich - $4; Shrimp (8 count) - $6; Hot Dogs - $1.50;Dessert - $1.00. Eat in or carry out!
Event Link - https://www.facebook.com/events/308775293112651/