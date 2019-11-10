Hometown Heroes Celebration
Gateway Center 1 Gateway Center Drive, Collinsville, Illinois 62234
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2 pm to 3 pm
Gateway Convention Center
One Gateway Dr.
Collinsville, IL 62234
(800) 289-2388
Join us at the Collinsville Hometown Heroes Celebration to celebrate and honor our local veteran heroes. This event is a great opportunity to make your favorite veteran feel appreciated. Bring your children to educate them on the importance of respecting and supporting our troops. The ceremony will feature speakers, live music, and a recognition of our Hometown Heroes Banners. Display tables will showcase resources for veterans and their families.