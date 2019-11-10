Hometown Heroes Celebration

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2 pm to 3 pm

Gateway Convention Center

One Gateway Dr.

Collinsville, IL 62234

(800) 289-2388

Join us at the Collinsville Hometown Heroes Celebration to celebrate and honor our local veteran heroes. This event is a great opportunity to make your favorite veteran feel appreciated. Bring your children to educate them on the importance of respecting and supporting our troops. The ceremony will feature speakers, live music, and a recognition of our Hometown Heroes Banners. Display tables will showcase resources for veterans and their families.